Artist with exhibition at Weston Park will meet visitors

By Sue Austin

Weston Park, the stately home on the Shropshire \ Staffordshire border has welcomed the return of Penelope Timmis to the Granary Art Gallery.

Weston Park gallery

Known for her fowl, flowers, land and seascapes paintings, Penelope Timmis brings with her a fantastic new body of work true to her distinctive style.

Colour, movement and life are the key element of this exhibition and Penelope’s work which combines these features to create a lively and vibrant.

Her new body of work is currently on display in the Granary Art Gallery located above the popular Granary Brasserie, until February 28. Penelope will be visiting the gallery on

Wednesday to discuss her art with visitors.

Visitors can purchase various items of merchandise inspired by these vibrant pieces or purchase the art for their homes or own collection.

The Granary Art Gallery is open daily from 11am to 4pm and is free to enter.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

