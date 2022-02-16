World record BMX rider to perform at major international show

BMX Guinness record holder Lee Mussellwhite will be performing in the county later this year

Lee Musselwhite and his Extreme International team will be putting on a stunt show at the International Dirt Bike Show, being held at Telford International Centre.

The show will take place at the centre for the first time, from October 28 to 30.

The event is Europe’s largest off-road show and visitors will be able to view a spectacular show from Musselwhite – who holds the Guinness World Record for the greatest number of no-handed spins on a BMX in one minute with a trick called the 'Death Truck'.

Musselwhite, the Pro BMX Flatland rider, will perform a unique display of ground tricks with all kinds of twists & spins at high speed, previously described as ‘breakdancing on a bike’.

Event manager Nick Mowbray said: “We’re so excited to have Lee Musselwhite at our 2022 event performing in front of thousands of people. His performance is guaranteed to be an intense and visually impressive show.”