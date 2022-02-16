Notification Settings

Disruption expected at Telford bus station for maintenance work

By David TooleyTelfordPublished: Last Updated:

A bus company has warned of disruption to all services at Telford bus station on Thursday while it maintains automated stand doors.

An Arriva bus in Telford
Arriva Midlands has apologised in advance for disruption, saying that the works are out of its control.

An engineer is due to service each door individually. Bus services will be relocated to Stand A while the work is carried out.

An Arriva spokesperson said: "As each stand closes for service, the scheduled departure will then relocate to Stand A for the duration of the work. Once the work on each stand is complete, services will depart once again from their normal stand.

"Please accept our apologies for any disruption experienced. These works are outside of the control of Arriva Midlands Ltd."

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

