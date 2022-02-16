Disruption expected at Telford bus station for maintenance work

An Arriva bus in Telford

Arriva Midlands has apologised in advance for disruption, saying that the works are out of its control.

An engineer is due to service each door individually. Bus services will be relocated to Stand A while the work is carried out.

An Arriva spokesperson said: "As each stand closes for service, the scheduled departure will then relocate to Stand A for the duration of the work. Once the work on each stand is complete, services will depart once again from their normal stand.