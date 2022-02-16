Mother pays tribute to 'creative' and 'kind' Mollie

Mollie Taylor

Mollie Rose Taylor, aged 28, died in March last year at a house in Hill Road, Overdale, Telford.

Police initially launched a murder investigation due to an incident the night before her death, but toxicology evidence resulted in a coroner recording a conclusion of drug-related death.

Miss Taylor, from Admaston, was a mother-of-three, and had a talent for making things, including jewellery.

Her mother, Susie Thomas, said after the hearing: "She loved her children very much and she was a good mum. She always wanted the best for her children. She was a wonderful girl.

"She used to light up a room whenever she walked in. She was kind and she loved her family."

Susie added: "Mollie was talented and creative. A couple of years ago she won a Prince's Award for a necklace she made.

"It sold for £4,000 and she was invited to work for a top jewellery house.

"I've been invited back next week to collect some of the pieces she made. She was so gifted.

"We're quite an artistic family. She loved to make things."

On Miss Taylor's struggles, Susie said: "She was struggling with her mental health and had been for some time. She was desperate for help. The services failed her. It wasn't for the want of trying.

"She didn't want to be that person. She was two very different people."