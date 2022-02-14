Notification Settings

Car fire investigated in Telford

By Sue AustinTelfordPublished:

Police and fire investigation officers were on scene at a car fire in Telford.

The blaze broke out at 4am on Monday in Jackson Drive, Dosesley,

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said the fire was close to a residential property. Two fire crews were quickly on scene along with a fire investigation officer.

The blaze was brought under control within half an hour with firefighters wearing breathing apparatus to put out the flames.

A thermal imaging camera was used to ensure the fire was completely out.

Police officers were also on scene. It is not yet known if the fire was deliberate.

