Car fire investigated in Telford

The blaze broke out at 4am on Monday in Jackson Drive, Dosesley,
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said the fire was close to a residential property. Two fire crews were quickly on scene along with a fire investigation officer.
The blaze was brought under control within half an hour with firefighters wearing breathing apparatus to put out the flames.
A thermal imaging camera was used to ensure the fire was completely out.
Police officers were also on scene. It is not yet known if the fire was deliberate.