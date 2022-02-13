Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Two blazes in same Telford street as chip pan and skip catch fire

By Nick HumphreysTelfordPublished: Last Updated:

Crews were called out to two fires on the same street after blazes involving a chip pan and a skip within hours of each other.

Firefighter were called to Waltondale, Woodside, Telford, at around 8.40pm after the pan caught fire.

A Shropshire Fire & Rescue spokesman said: "SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a property fire in Telford. This incident was house fire caused by an unattended chip pan.

"Two fire appliances were mobilised from Telford Central. An operations officer was in attendance."

Crews used a hose-reel jet and breathing apparatus to tackle the fire.

Earlier, at around 1.30pm, crews were called to the same street to deal with a fire involving the contents of a skip.

A spokesman said: "SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a skip fire in Woodside, Telford.

"One fire appliance was mobilised from Telford Central."

Crews used a hose-reel jet, rakes, shovels and mattocks to deal with the incident. The cause of the blaze has not yet been confirmed.

Telford
Local Hubs
News
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News