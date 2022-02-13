Two blazes in same Telford street as chip pan and skip catch fire

Firefighter were called to Waltondale, Woodside, Telford, at around 8.40pm after the pan caught fire.

A Shropshire Fire & Rescue spokesman said: "SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a property fire in Telford. This incident was house fire caused by an unattended chip pan.

"Two fire appliances were mobilised from Telford Central. An operations officer was in attendance."

Crews used a hose-reel jet and breathing apparatus to tackle the fire.

Earlier, at around 1.30pm, crews were called to the same street to deal with a fire involving the contents of a skip.

A spokesman said: "SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a skip fire in Woodside, Telford.

"One fire appliance was mobilised from Telford Central."