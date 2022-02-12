A still from the council video

It is the first such video appeal under the Telford and Wrekin Watch campaign as the council attempts to clamp down on illegal rubbish dumping.

In the video, taken in October 2021, a grey car is seen on the side of the road in Hartshill, where three young men get out and are recorded putting items off at the side of the road.

Councillor Richard Overton, the council's deputy leader, says in the video that they are appealing for information.

He added that they stop when vehicles go past to make sure they aren't caught in the act.

"Help us clamp down on this illegal activity," he added. "We need your help to identify these three young men."

Councillor Shaun Davies, the council's leader, tweeted: "Do you recognise these men? They were caught dumping rubbish in Hartshill. The registration hasn't helped identify them."

People with information have been asked to report the incident on the council's website.