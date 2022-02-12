Notification Settings

Alleged Telford fly-tippers caught on camera

By David TooleyTelfordPublished:

A video appeal has been launched to identify three young men in connection with an alleged fly-tipping incident.

A still from the council video
It is the first such video appeal under the Telford and Wrekin Watch campaign as the council attempts to clamp down on illegal rubbish dumping.

In the video, taken in October 2021, a grey car is seen on the side of the road in Hartshill, where three young men get out and are recorded putting items off at the side of the road.

Councillor Richard Overton, the council's deputy leader, says in the video that they are appealing for information.

He added that they stop when vehicles go past to make sure they aren't caught in the act.

"Help us clamp down on this illegal activity," he added. "We need your help to identify these three young men."

Councillor Shaun Davies, the council's leader, tweeted: "Do you recognise these men? They were caught dumping rubbish in Hartshill. The registration hasn't helped identify them."

People with information have been asked to report the incident on the council's website.

The council has committed to publishing CCTV footage of people committing environmental crimes such as fly-tipping, fly-posting or graffiti, alongside appeals for information in an attempt to identify those responsible and secure prosecutions.

