Students help out to do up house for family in need

WOLVERHAMPTON COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 10/02/22.City of Wolverhampton College public service students decorate an address in Newport, for asylum seekers to move in..

A group of 60 students from City of Wolverhampton College have been working on the house in Oakengates, Telford.

The students, who are studying for diplomas in public services at the college’s Wellington Road campus, have worked on the three-bedroom property throughout the week, stripping wallpaper, sanding skirting boards and door frames, painting walls and applying undercoat and gloss paint to woodwork.

The project links to the students’ course modules on good citizenship and improving the local community, as well as giving them the opportunity to do work experience and extend their learning by gaining a range of additional practical skills.

Student Amber Bolton hard at work sprucing up the home

Tutor Richard Jones said: “The project has fostered active citizenship and shown the students how their efforts can make a difference to the lives of local people, which as future public servants, will be the focus of their careers.”

Telford & Wrekin Council's cabinet member for stronger and safer communities, Councillor Paul Watling said: “The council is delighted to be working with City of Wolverhampton College and its students.

Student Tyler Downs working on the property

“As a cooperative council we are always looking to find effective ways to work with partners and deliver benefits for residents.

“In this case we are able to provide practical experience for students while also creating a home for vulnerable families in a cost-effective way.