Police arrest two men at Telford cannabis factory after dozens of plants found

By David TooleyTelfordPublished:

Two men were arrested and a cannabis factory discovered after police patrol officers spotted them acting suspiciously in the Woodside area of Telford on Thursday.

Cannabis stock picture
Cannabis stock picture

West Mercia Police's Local Policing Priority Team for the force's northern area said the men were stopped and searched at an address, and a quantity of cannabis and cash were seized.

Inside the address they found a cannabis factory containing 80 plants.

The Local Policing Priority Team targets problems specific to local communities, be that drugs, burglary, modern day slavery, economic crime or fraud.

Police tweeted that the two men "turned out to have illegally entered the country from Albania and driving a motor vehicle with no docs around the country.

"Both have now been charged and remanded."

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

