Bloomin' good move for Telford florist

Gail Harris, at Rosie in the Garden, in Wellington

Rosie in the Garden has made good use of a £4,600 Marches Growth Hub grant to help make the move from Lawley to The Brooklands, near Wellington.

Business owner Gail Harris, aged 54, has been in the floristry trade for 14 years after making a sideways move from horticulture. But the business was hit hard by lockdown, and weddings had to be cancelled.

"The premises in Lawley were too big for our needs and in a quieter location," said Gail who said the costs of moving to a better location would have meant having to rejig finances and taken much longer to make. The new and more appropriate shop unit opened its doors on January 17.

"It's looking positive," said Gail, who employs Rebecca Ward Roper as a full time member of staff and a team of part time people too.

"We are on the corner and the local centre in Hordley Road has a good range of shops so the footfall and the visibility is great. We have a good window for displays.

"We have had local people come in to welcome us," she added.

And with Valentine's Day imminent, and Mother's Day on the horizon, Gail is looking forward to a period of growth.