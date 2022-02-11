Assisted living centre approved by council

How the new dementia care centre could look.

The new facility will be constructed on the site of the Endeavour Centre in North Road, Wellington, a former pupil referral unit which closed 16 years ago.

Granting permission for the development, Telford & Wrekin Council’s planning committee said it would help meet a growing need for supported accommodation in the borough.

The plans were put forward by Green Square Accord, which also runs Farcroft residential home next to the site.

All flats will be let out under individual tenancies as affordable homes, and Telford and Wrekin Council will have nomination rights.

The building will be split into two wings containing a total of 56 apartments, connected by a central staff hub. The flats will be arranged around communal lounge and dining rooms.

A roof terrace and outdoor space will also be provided, including areas for seating, vegetable planting and barbecues.

Car parking will be available for 30 vehicles, as well as cycle storage. The applicant says there is likely to be around 15 members of staff on shift at a time.

Wellington Town Council and Park ward councillor John Thompson voiced support for the application, but concerns were raised about the impact on traffic, particularly at school drop off and pick up times as the site is currently used by parents of Wrekin View Primary School.

Speaking at the meeting, Councillor Thompson said the derelict site had been a cause of concern and it was good to see plans finally come forward to have it redeveloped.

He said: “Farcroft next door has been an excellent care home for many years, providing a good caring service residents.

“The development will provide new opportunities for employment for many staff.”

The committee voted to grant permission for the scheme.

Councillor Nigel Dugmore said: “These units are desperately needed and it’s a good site to develop, although I think it’s going to create some parking issues for the school.”

He did however query the fact the apartments were shown to be smaller than national space standards, saying: “It looks a very very nice development but we can’t be putting residents into sub-standard accommodation – and certainly not new-build sub-standard accommodation.”