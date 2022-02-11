Cannabis worth £100,000 seized in Telford drug raid

The haul seized by police. Photo: West Mercia Police

One hundred cannabis plants were seized in a police raid in Southgate, Sutton Hill, at around 9am, where it is estimated a street value of £100,000 worth of cannabis was seized.

A man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of cultivating Class B drugs and abstracting electricity.

To report concerns about drugs and dealing visit the Tell Us About section of the West Mercia Police website. Or, if you do not want to speak to police, information can be reported to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-org.uk.