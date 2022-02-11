Notification Settings

Cannabis worth £100,000 seized in Telford drug raid

By David Tooley

Police seized £100,000 worth of cannabis plants and arrested a man in a raid in Telford.

The haul seized by police. Photo: West Mercia Police
One hundred cannabis plants were seized in a police raid in Southgate, Sutton Hill, at around 9am, where it is estimated a street value of £100,000 worth of cannabis was seized.

A man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of cultivating Class B drugs and abstracting electricity.

To report concerns about drugs and dealing visit the Tell Us About section of the West Mercia Police website. Or, if you do not want to speak to police, information can be reported to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-org.uk.

The warrant forms part of West Mercia Police’s commitment to tackle serious and organised crime in partnership with other agencies under its Protect campaign. Visit westmercia.police.uk/police-forces/west-mercia-police/areas/west-mercia/campaigns/campaigns/2019/protect/ to find out more about Protect.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

