Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Three convicted of 'tremendously' cruel neglect of Telford boys over several years

By Nick HumphreysTelfordPublished: Last Updated:

Three people have been convicted of "tremendously cruel" neglect of two young boys, which included starving them.

Darren Paisley, 39, and Serena Sibson-Bartram, 34, both of Sutton Hill in Telford, were found guilty on Wednesday at Shrewsbury Crown Court.

Samantha Paisley, 35, also of Sutton Hill, had previously pleaded guilty.

They were bailed to be sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court on April 1.

Following a report of concern from one of the boy’s schools in 2018, a joint investigation began between West Mercia Police and Telford and Wrekin Children's Services.

It was discovered that the three defendants seriously mistreated two boys, including denying them food and forcing them to stand in painful 'stress positions' for hours on end.

The boys were offered the full support of Telford and Wrekin Children's Services and are now living in a safe family home.

The defendants were arrested in May 2018 and subsequently charged.

Darren Paisley was charged with six counts of child neglect.

Sibson-Bartram was charged with five counts of child neglect.

Samantha Paisley was charged with three counts of child neglect and later pleaded guilty.

Detective Inspector Jo Delahay said: “This was a tremendously cruel crime committed against two innocent young boys by people who should have been caring and protecting them.

“Thankfully, together with Telford and Wrekin Children's Services, we were able to bring the boys to safety.

“We are very grateful to the school for raising their concerns and hopefully the boys can now move on with their lives.

“We urge anyone with any concerns about the welfare of a child to please get in touch.”

If you know of any incidences of child neglect, call police on 101 or visit westmercia.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/.

Telford
Local Hubs
News
Crime
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News