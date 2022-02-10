Seedy Saturday will help gardeners in Telford

The day gives gardeners the chance not only to take along andswap seeds, but to get advice on composting and on how to get the best from planting.

A spokesperson for the group said people could either bring and take away seeds they had gathered themselves or unused or partially used packets of commercially purchased seeds. There will be a selection donated by the Heritage Seed Library.

"If people are bringing any seeds they’ve gathered themselves, it would be helpful if they were clearly labelled, giving details of type of seed, variety if known and date of collection. It’s also helpful to know the location of the parent plant, to help us build up collections of varieties that suit local conditions."

"We have all kinds of seeds, including plants, vegetables and herbs, and there will also be potato tubers available. If people don’t have seeds available to swap, they’ll still be welcome to take some away, in return for a donation to Transition Telford."

There will also be a sapling give-away, for anyone who wants to “plant a tree, for the Queens Jubilee”, organised by the Climate Action Hub.