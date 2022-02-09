Telford council to continue investment in community action teams

Members of Telford & Wrekin Council’s new community action team

The council has included funding for the teams in its budget proposals for 202/23.

Set up in the last year, the 13 Community Action Teams (CATs) across Telford and Wrekin are supported through funding from town and parish councils and £1.6 million of match funding from Telford & Wrekin Council over three years.

In their first year in operation, the CATs delivered a wide range of work to keep neighbourhoods clean, green and safe.

The teams get involved in a range of projects which can vary depending on the season.

They can inspect areas across the borough for any on and off-street parking issues, carry out school patrols, fly tipping investigations, and deal with abandoned vehicles, along with general litter and dog fouling patrols.

They also carry out litter picking and restoration work.

In addition, the CATs scheme has also created apprenticeship opportunities with the council’s contractors.

Telford & Wrekin Council’s budget proposals for next year include a further £500,000 to be spent in 2022/23, as part of the £1.6 million, three-year programme.

Councillor Lee Carter, cabinet member for neighbourhood services, regeneration and the high street, said: “When we launched the Community Action Teams last year, we said we would fund it through a £1.6 million investment over three years.

"Our budget proposals for next year continue this commitment, spending over half a million pounds in the next twelve months, on top of a similar amount last year, and the same again in 2023/24.

“The team have made significant improvements by carrying out the work, which really makes a difference to our borough. We want to continue the great effort by investing further to protect, care and invest in making Telford and Wrekin a great place to live.