Call for fairer split of GP services across Telford

Signing the GP petition in September were Gill Williams and Rick Williams, watched by Steve Smith and Pat McCarthy

People in several areas including Wellington have struggled for doctor's appointments throughout the pandemic, and while things have improved since a petition was launched in September, Pat McCarthy insists the council must do more to help get GPs into the town.

Campaigners called for a new surgery to be built in Wellington last year, and gathered around 1,000 signatures in just three weeks.

Pat McCarthy, co-ordinator of Telford and Wrekin Green Party, said: "We've been looking at getting more democratic input into the way GP practices work throughout Telford so we can get resources going to places that need it like Wellington and Sutton Hill.

"We believe there is an imbalance. Over the pandemic we've had people tell us they can't get appointments or they've been waiting on the phone for over an hour and have given up. That was the situation a couple of months ago.

"A lot of the GP practices are opening up again now and we're pleased about that. We're still not content with the fact that our GP practices have half the number of doctors than Shawbirch. And the fact that there's a GP practice opening up in Shifnal, which means they will have 10 doctors to our five.

"So although there has been a marked improvement, we still have the issue of the imbalance. There's been an improvement in waiting times and people getting through to their doctors on the phone. It's down from around an hour to 10 or 20 minutes."

He added: "We understand there is still a lot of pressure on the NHS because of Covid and it might take some time.

"The council has been engaging positively with us. We've had very positive moves from them. I'm hoping to get a meeting with Councillor Andy Burford (cabinet member for health)."

Mr McCarthy also wants councillors to be able to represent constituents on GP panel meetings for doctors' surgeries in their local area.