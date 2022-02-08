Latest phase of essential A442 roadworks set to end this summer

Work taking place on the EP

A continuous lane closure from Hollinswood to Stirchley will remain in place on the Eastern Primary - the A442 Queensway - to allow the third of a four phase £50 million project to finish.

A council spokesman has appealed for the public to 'bear with us' during the work.

Councillor Lee Carter, Telford & Wrekin Council's cabinet member for neighbourhood services, regeneration and the high streets, said: “Please continue to bear with us while this work continues and we push to make advancements on the schedule wherever possible.

“You may not realise it but the A442 - or Queensway – is around 50 years old and the improvement works are not an option, but a necessity."

In the coming weeks, much-needed structural repairs will be continued on the Hollinswood, Stirchley and Randlay Interchange bridges.

Almost a kilometre of new light cabling will be installed along with improvements to the central reservation area between Randlay and Stirchley, and crash barriers at Randlay Interchange will be removed in preparation for concrete repairs.

New crash barriers will also be installed and drainage will be improved to help accommodate the likely increase in rainfall and severity due to climate change.

Councillor Carter said: “There are 31 bridges, more than 400 street lights and 13 miles of safety barriers as well as drainage, kerbs, signs and central reservations that all need maintaining in order to create a transport infrastructure, fit for the future and to support the 30,000 vehicles using the road every day."