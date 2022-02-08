Telford MP wants assurances that victims of sex crimes can pre-record trial evidence

Lucy Allan speaking in the House of Commons

Speaking in the House of Commons on Tuesday Ms Allan MP asked Lord Chancellor Dominic Raab MP for assurances that pre-recorded evidence - currently available in a minority of courts - will be a key part of the Victims Bill.

The Victims Bill is a centrepiece of Government legislation designed to create more protections for the victims of crime and make the process of reporting crimes easier for victims.

Ms Allan has been a long-term campaigner for victims of rape and sexual abuse to be able to pre-record their evidence, enabling more victims to access justice and ultimately bring more perpetrators to justice.

She said she was delighted to receive assurances that this option will be included in the Victims Bill.