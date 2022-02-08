Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Telford murder suspect given new date for trial

By Nick HumphreysTelfordPublished:

A murder suspect due to face trial this week has been given a fresh date.

Dawid Kurdziel
Dawid Kurdziel

Robert Wieczorkowski, aged 32, pleaded not guilty to the murder and manslaughter of 23-year-old Dawid Kurdziel in Ketley, Telford, at a hearing in November.

He was due to face trial at Stafford Crown Court, estimated for five days, from Monday, February 7. But the case has been re-listed for Tuesday, May 3, at the same court.

Wieczorkowski, of Hurleybrook Way, Leegomery, Telford, will remain in custody.

Mr Kurdziel died in an ambulance on the way to hospital on July 3 last year. It is believed he was stabbed near a park play area at Millennium Village, off Ketley Park Road. Flowers and candles have remained outside the Blue Elephant Indian restaurant on Holyhead Road ever since.

A family statement released shortly after Mr Kurdziel's death said: “Dawid was a great brother, son, uncle and friend. He was a very happy person, always smiling, and that’s how he will be remembered.

“He would do anything to keep family and friends from harm’s way. He was precious to us all. He is badly missed and loved deeply.”

A GoFundMe page raised more than £10,000 towards funeral costs.

Telford
Local Hubs
News
Crime
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News