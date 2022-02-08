Telford murder suspect given new date for trial

Dawid Kurdziel

Robert Wieczorkowski, aged 32, pleaded not guilty to the murder and manslaughter of 23-year-old Dawid Kurdziel in Ketley, Telford, at a hearing in November.

He was due to face trial at Stafford Crown Court, estimated for five days, from Monday, February 7. But the case has been re-listed for Tuesday, May 3, at the same court.

Wieczorkowski, of Hurleybrook Way, Leegomery, Telford, will remain in custody.

Mr Kurdziel died in an ambulance on the way to hospital on July 3 last year. It is believed he was stabbed near a park play area at Millennium Village, off Ketley Park Road. Flowers and candles have remained outside the Blue Elephant Indian restaurant on Holyhead Road ever since.

A family statement released shortly after Mr Kurdziel's death said: “Dawid was a great brother, son, uncle and friend. He was a very happy person, always smiling, and that’s how he will be remembered.

“He would do anything to keep family and friends from harm’s way. He was precious to us all. He is badly missed and loved deeply.”