Classmates scale The Wrekin to support cancer fundraiser for Dulcie, 5

Youngsters who took part in the walk at the top of The Wrekin

Children, parents and teachers from Lawley Primary School took part in the walk to the top of The Wrekin on Sunday, as part of efforts to support five-year-old Dulcie O’Kelly.

Dulcie, from Lawley, was diagnosed with Stage 4 neuroblastoma in December.

Her family have started a GoFundMe page to try to raise £200,000 and help pay for what could be potentially lifesaving treatment in the USA – if her current treatment plan in the UK is not successful.

Dulcie with her mum Debbie O’Kelly

After discovering the situation facing Dulcie and her family, her school friends, and their parents have banded together in an effort to help raise money.

A series of fundraising events are planned for the coming weeks and months, and the first saw a group of around 100 supporters scaling the Wrekin on a wet and blustery Sunday.

The group gets ready to scale The Wrekin

Their efforts have raised more than £700, which will be added to the total of more than £22,000 which has been raised since the appeal went public.

One of the parents who helped organise the event, Liz Knowles, said that her son five-year-old Austin Hannam had suggested the walk after being told Dulcie was poorly.

Liz said: "When we first found out about it, I said to Austin after school, 'What could we do to raise money for Dulcie?' and he said "What about walking up The Wrekin?'."

The group gets ready to scale The Wrekin

One of the mums and her daughter who were part of the walk had painted Shropshire Rocks to leave at the top of The Wrekin, with details of Dulcie's Instagram page.

Liz said they had all been delighted to take part and do what they could to help Dulcie and her family.

She said: "It is so close to home you just think 'What can we do to help?'.

Walkers making their way to the top

"This is only the first thing we are going to be doing, we just want to do what we can to help."

Dulcie and her mum, Debbie O'Kelly, led the walkers off on the day, and in an update on the GoFundMe page, she thanked all those who took part.

Mrs O'Kelly said: "So today nearly all of Dulcie’s classmates decided to climb up the Wrekin in support of Dulcie and bringing awareness to neuroblastoma. We couldn’t be more proud or humbled by what they achieved today. You are all superstars in our eyes and we couldn’t thank you enough."

Around 100 people took part

People can donate to the appeal at gofundme.com/f/dulciesneuroblastomajourney