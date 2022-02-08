Ron and Liz Mullinder from Trench, celebrate their golden wedding anniversary.....

The couple from Trench had two good reasons to celebrate last Saturday - it was Mr Mullinder's 73rd birthday and the day half a century ago that they tied the knot at Holy Trinity Church, Wrockwardine Wood.

"He has no excuse not to forget our wedding day," said Mrs Mullinder, 70, who remembers the day they started going out as October 10, 1969 and we were at the Miner's Club in St Georges, with a Beatles-style band called The Guild.

"As soon as I started going out with him I knew."

Mr Mullinder proposed in traditional style around Easter 1970, and two years later they tied the knot. She's keen on sewing and made her own and her bridesmaids' dresses.

"Ron loves fishing, so we have completely different interests," she added. But she has been known to go on fishing trips, and he helps her with her sewing, and they enjoy shopping trips too.

The couple have two daughters, Rachel, 45, and Donna, 42.

While Mrs Mullinder worked in office jobs and for 18 years at the Preston Innovation factory in Stafford Park, Mr Mulliner joined the Air Force from school, worked for 29 years with the Midlands Electricity Board and for 17 years at a fishing tackled shop in Dawley.

As for the secret of married life Mrs Mullinder said: "As a couple we do bicker a lot over small things. But if it gets tough we get out of the road and let things calm down.

"I think it is about give and take really, and never going to be on being not nice to one another."