Telford ladies making crafts and friends thanks to new group

LAST COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS SHROPSHIRE STAR...... 03/02/2021 Crafters Galore in Telford, is a new club for people to get crafting and to help combat loneliness.Pictured left, Emma Boden and Paula Wheatley who is in charge....

Crafting Galore in Woodside, Telford, was set up by Paula Wheatley, and has been helping people build confidence after struggling on their own through the pandemic.

And the group is keen to welcome new members, as well as appeal for crafting donations and financial help so they can reach more people.

On a chilly Thursday morning, we visited the group at the Park Lane Centre in Woodside, to find out what it's all about.

There was a treasure trove of teddies, toys, quilts and more as around 20 ladies got crafty while enjoying a natter with one another.

Some of the activities the group get up to include knitting, crochet, felting, needle felting, pyrography, patchwork and quilting. They also make memory bears and were doing angels and wreaths for Christmas. A couple of ladies were even working on their Christmas decorations for 2022.

Paula said that they will give any crafting activity a go, and are open to suggestion from members and keen to help people make what they want.

Some of the items created are purely for fun, some of the ladies sell their work, and other pieces have special meaning.

One member, Emma Boden, showed a teddy she had made. "It's made out of my nan's clothing," she said. "All the body parts move. It's just a nice way of remembering her."

Several memory bears had been made, and one lady had created a miniature toy version of her dog that died.

Among other impressive creations included an octopus named Luna, made by Emma. The hand-stitched piece came complete with suction pads on the tentacles.

"That one will probably go on Etsy," she said.

As well as the enjoyment they get from creating, it's also about making friends and having people to talk to.

Another member, Liz Smith, said: "It's probably my highlight of the week. It's mentally lifting. Everybody's so friendly.

"We want to encourage anyone to come. Any age. It doesn't matter if you're a mum and you're worried about kids running round. This is a group for the community, although it's not just Woodside. We have people who come from Dawley and other parts of Telford. Everyone is welcome.

She also hailed the work of Paula, who supplies most of the crafting items herself, and only asks members for £3 to cover the cost of the room.

"She's supplying so much and it's coming out of her own pocket," said Liz.

Paula set the group up in December to try and give people an opportunity to meet up and have a bit more human contact. A keen crafter herself, she wanted to pass on her skills to others.

"My mum was an incredible seamstress. When she died, all her skills died with her, and I don't want that to happen with me. I want to pass it on."

She added: "We want more people to come along. It's a friendly group. We're also looking for donations and help to pay for the room. I'd like to make it free for people to come along because not everyone has the money to spare."