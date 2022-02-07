Tattoo convention makes an indelible impression to visitors to the Telford event

Noddy Goffin from Craven Ink Tattoo Studio working on Greg Clent's new tattoo

Tattoo Freeze brought enthusiasts and artists from across the country to the town for the two-day convention.

For some it was a chance to add to an array of inks, for others their very first, while others were browsing for inspiration.

Greg Clent from Ludlow had his first tattoo at the age of 15. This weekend, 17 years later, he was having an impressive, Japanese inspired work of art down his leg.

The snake and flower design was inked by Noddy Goffin of Craven Ink, Ludlow.

"My first one was a tribal bank on my arm," he said.

Visitors used the convention as an opportunity to add more art to their bodies

"As soon as I had one I knew I had to get more. It is the artwork that I like and I am drawn to Japanese art. It has taken more than three hours to do but you just zone out."

Tattooist, Noddy, had his own, first ink at the age of 19 and set up in his business a year later.

"I left school with only my maths and art exams but I'm in my 20th year of running my own business, firstly in Welshpool, then Craven Arms, and now Ludlow. I have spent 20 years doing something I love."

He said many people had tattoos because they were self conscious about themselves.

"It is a way of decorating their bodies," he said.

Monika Koch from Tattoos by Monika Koch

"Recently we have had people coming in to cover up their self harm scars. It is so good to be able to help them."

Liam Osbourne specialises in dark inks at his Vivid Ink studio in Broseley. He was doing an artificial intelligence based tattoo with a robotic arm on customer, Jack Watkins.

Jack, 24, from Stourbridge had his first tattoo in lockdown.

"It is very addictive, I don't know why," he said.

"Yes it hurts but the more you have the less painful they are."

Liam Osborne from Vivid Ink based in Birmingham tattooes Jack Watkins from Stourbridge.

Visitors included those from Telford, like Beth Grosvenor who wasn't looking for a tattoo.

"I wanted some inspiration for designs for our house and have bought some wonderful prints," she said.

Those travelling from further afield included Kat Graham and girlfriend, Julia from Darlaston near Newcastle.