M54 closures set for later this month

The closures start later this month

Highways England is carrying out re-surfacing work on the M54, beginning on Friday, February 25.

The work will involve a number of sections of the motorway, including the eastbound carriageway from Junction Five for Telford Town Centre, to Junction Four for Shifnal, as well at at Junction 2, for Wolverhampton.

Highways England said the work will be carried out in phases and is expected to start on Friday, February 25, and will continue for approximately one month.

The closures will be carried out overnight between 8pm and 6am with some full weekend closures between 8pm on Friday and 6am on Monday.