Electric scooter's battery identified as cause of Telford blaze

By David TooleyTelfordPublished:

A battery from an electric scooter is believed to have been the cause of a fire in Telford on Sunday evening.

Fire fighters in action

One fire crew from Telford Central was scrambled to Spout Way in the town at 7.01pm to a report of a shed fire.

When they and a fire investigation officer arrived they found a a fire in a brick built outhouse.

They used a hosereel jet and a thermal imaging camera to deal with the incident.

The fire service said: "This incident involved a fire in a brick built outhouse caused by a battery from an electric scooter."

But no further information was given and the service's stop message was sent at 7.51pm.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

