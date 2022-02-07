Electric scooter's battery identified as cause of Telford blaze

One fire crew from Telford Central was scrambled to Spout Way in the town at 7.01pm to a report of a shed fire.
When they and a fire investigation officer arrived they found a a fire in a brick built outhouse.
They used a hosereel jet and a thermal imaging camera to deal with the incident.
The fire service said: "This incident involved a fire in a brick built outhouse caused by a battery from an electric scooter."
But no further information was given and the service's stop message was sent at 7.51pm.