Electric appliance recycling facility hits five million milestone

AO Recycling recycles fridges and large domestic appliances in Telford.

AO Recycling opened its Telford plant in Spring 2017 with the aim of safely recycling large domestic appliances, including fridges, washing machines, tumble driers, cookers and dishwashers.

Its 80-tonne fridge crunching machine, Bertha, collects any harmful gases released and a range of other appliances are also tackled on site.

Appliances are also refurbished to be sold on via trade and outlet shops – the company says more than 200,000 appliances have received a new lease of life so far.

In a recent survey from AO Recycling, thirty per cent of respondents admitted to having at least one washing machine they no longer use, with nine per cent revealing they have three in their home – indicating uncertainty about how to dispose of large appliances.

AO Recycling currently offers a Collect & Recycle service, where both customers and the public can book to have their appliances collected and taken away to be responsibly recycled.

The company says services such as Collect and Recycle are crucial in reducing the number of fly-tipped appliances on the streets – something that “skyrocketed” during lockdown.

Managing Director Robert Sant, said: “We’re so pleased to have saved a huge five million appliances from potentially being fly-tipped.

“While AO Recycling is best known for its innovative fridge recycling facilities, we also tackle a range of large appliances that arrive onsite.

“Our research shows that there is a growing desire for a simple collection service for our unwanted appliances and we hope to continue recycling as many appliances as possible via our recycling services.”