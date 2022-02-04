Telford man fined £620 for parking in front of police speed enforcement officers

Shaun Taylor, aged 39, parked his vehicle in front of the speed enforcement van on Wombridge Way, Telford, in June last year.

Enforcement activity takes place at this site as there is a history of speed-related collisions that have caused death or serious injury. It is a short distance away from Wombridge Road, where a toddler was hit by a car at a bus stop last month.

Taylor, of Gordon Road, Trench, Telford, pleaded guilty to resisting/obstructing a designated or accredited person at Telford Magistrates Court. He received a 12-month conditional discharge and was ordered to pay a fine of £620 to cover court costs and a victim surcharge of £22.

After the hearing, Superintendent Gareth Morgan said: “We will not tolerate obstructive behaviour towards our enforcement officers. Speed enforcement continues to be a priority for West Mercia Police, and enforcement officers play a vital role in improving the safety of the roads by enforcing the limit and, ultimately, trying to reduce collisions and casualties.