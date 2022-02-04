Telford and Wrekin Council cracks down on abandoned vehicles

Council crackdown on untaxed cars

The joint operation between Telford and Wrekin Council, the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) and West Mercia Police, took place in Sutton Hill on Thursday to clamp down on untaxed vehicles.

The council is cracking down on the ‘growing issue’ of vehicles being left disused with actions ranging from warnings, to clamping or the removal of vehicles.

Information gathered by the council’s enforcement and anti-social behaviour team, has shown a growing concern amongst residents in the area regarding the increasing numbers.

The day's activities resulted in four seized vehicles, three reports of abandonment for further investigation and two clamped.

Councillor Richard Overton, deputy leader for Telford and Wrekin Council and cabinet member for enforcement said: “This operation has been about responding to residents in the area and addressing concerns about a growing problem.

“The vast majority of people pay for road tax, vehicle insurance and MOTs, it’s only fair, action is taken against those who do not. Not only are they eye sores but also targets for arson.

"Rapid removal of untaxed vehicles also reduces the opportunities of vandalism.

“Getting clamped is expensive and inconvenient so we advise people to always tax their vehicles. It attracts a £100 release fee, increasing to £200 after 24 hours and if the vehicle is impounded, this attracts even further fees.”

The project's activities aim to reduce the number of abandoned vehicles the council has to deal with and help keep nuisance and potentially unsafe vehicles off the streets.

A vehicle could be classed as abandoned if it’s left on land without consent from the landowner or on parts of a highway.