Telford Police said the incident had taken place in the early hours of New Year's Day.
A spokesman for the police said: "The man, who is in his twenties, left Pussycats nightclub, in Wellington, between 1am and 2am and was walking along a path towards High Street when the assault occurred.
"He was close to the B&M store when two men assaulted him causing serious injuries which required hospital treatment."
One of the attackers was a white man, in his early 20s, 5’10” tall and of medium build.
Police said he had black hair and was wearing a black jacket and black jeans.
The other attacker was a white man in his mid 30s, 5’4 to 5’6” tall and of large build.
Officers said he had short ginger hair which was shaved at the back and sides, and a beard.
He was wearing a dark green jacket with dark bottoms and dark shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to visit westmercia.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/ quoting incident 146i of January 1, 2022.