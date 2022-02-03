Pussycats nightclub, Wellington. Photo: Google

Telford Police said the incident had taken place in the early hours of New Year's Day.

A spokesman for the police said: "The man, who is in his twenties, left Pussycats nightclub, in Wellington, between 1am and 2am and was walking along a path towards High Street when the assault occurred.

"He was close to the B&M store when two men assaulted him causing serious injuries which required hospital treatment."

One of the attackers was a white man, in his early 20s, 5’10” tall and of medium build.

Police said he had black hair and was wearing a black jacket and black jeans.

The other attacker was a white man in his mid 30s, 5’4 to 5’6” tall and of large build.

Officers said he had short ginger hair which was shaved at the back and sides, and a beard.

He was wearing a dark green jacket with dark bottoms and dark shoes.