Witness appeal after Wellington nightclubber assaulted on New Year's Day

By Dominic RobertsonTelfordPublished:

Witnesses are being sought after a man was assaulted and seriously injured after leaving a nightclub.

Pussycats nightclub, Wellington. Photo: Google
Telford Police said the incident had taken place in the early hours of New Year's Day.

A spokesman for the police said: "The man, who is in his twenties, left Pussycats nightclub, in Wellington, between 1am and 2am and was walking along a path towards High Street when the assault occurred.

"He was close to the B&M store when two men assaulted him causing serious injuries which required hospital treatment."

One of the attackers was a white man, in his early 20s, 5’10” tall and of medium build.

Police said he had black hair and was wearing a black jacket and black jeans.

The other attacker was a white man in his mid 30s, 5’4 to 5’6” tall and of large build.

Officers said he had short ginger hair which was shaved at the back and sides, and a beard.

He was wearing a dark green jacket with dark bottoms and dark shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to visit westmercia.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/ quoting incident 146i of January 1, 2022.

