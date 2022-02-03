Telford council flies rainbow flag to show support for LGBTQ+ communities

Representatives from Telford & Wrekin Council, West Mercia Police, West Midlands Ambulance Service and Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service

The flag was raised at its Addenbrooke House offices on Tuesday, by Councillors Kelly Middleton and Richard Overton, signalling the start of a series of events throughout February.

Staff from the council and other partner organisations, including West Mercia Police, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service and West Midlands Ambulance Service, will take part.

The events aim to raise staff awareness, inform and educate colleagues on matters affecting the LGBTQ+ community, and let people know about the information and support available to them.

Staff from the council and partner organisations will have the opportunity to join a fun and informative quiz, hear about a World War II forbidden love story between two soldiers and take part in a panel event to ask questions and discuss experiences.

Councillor Kelly Middleton, cabinet member for leisure, public health and wellbeing, equalities and partnerships, said: “The aim of LGBTQ+ History Month is to promote equality and diversity for the benefit of all.

“At Telford & Wrekin Council we have made a strong organisational commitment to equality, diversity and inclusion, so it is important that we demonstrate this commitment by supporting LGBTQ+ History Month.

“In Telford and Wrekin we want to create a fair and equal environment for all residents, workers and visitors, so we are pleased to come together with partners at the police, fire and ambulance services to celebrate diversity, promote equality and work together to build a better borough.”

Stacey Hinton, chair of Telford &Wrekin Council’s LGBTQ+ Network, added: “I’m pleased we’re able to show our support for this important month. Through a series of events for staff and partners we’ll be creating safe spaces for people to talk openly about their experiences, ask questions and learn more about the history of LGBTQ+ rights and the continuing journey towards equality for all.”

Police Community Support Officer, David Venus who is also part of West Mercia Police’s ‘Pride in West Mercia Network’, added: “I’m pleased we’re supporting LGBTQ+ History Month alongside Telford & Wrekin Council.

"For me, it is so important because people who have led the fight up until the point I worked for the police have made it easier for me to work and made the job more inclusive.

“We want to make a better environment for LGBTQ+ people in the police force, so as part of the West Mercia Pride Network we look at policies, such as clothing policies that can affect people who are trans, to make sure we have the best support for colleagues and their families as well.”