'Secret Lives' film trilogy by Shropshire actors to be premiered next month

Arty Party is having a launch night soon for their film trilogy 'Secret Lives'

Arty Party helps to inspire people with learning disabilities to show their creative side through acting and dancing.

Their film collection has been shown at festivals all over the world and will be coming to Telford in just over two weeks.

Ray Jacobs, director of the films, said everyone was excited to share their work with guests.It will take place on February 16, 7pm, at The Place in Oakengates.

"It's very exciting for us, as one of the films has not been seen before, so the actors will be able to share that with everyone for the first time," Ray said.

"Arty Party normally arranges about four social events a year so this is a chance for all our members to be together as well.

"The film collection is inspired by a collection of short stories by Jeff VanderMeer – he wrote the book Annihilation which was recently adapted by Netflix. It was really the idea that there were ordinary successful people but underneath that they had a secret life and we explored that idea with our actors.

Arty Party

"Because we have worked together for a long time and we know each other well, the stories are very much written around our own characters and lives. It is obviously fictional but it's also relatable for the actors."

The group toured England and Wales and even filmed at home in Shropshire on Acton Scott farm for the film 'The Secret Life of Jim Henry'.

For 'The Secret Life of Tom Lightfoot' the team filmed in Aberystwyth, due to the murmuration of starlings that happen there – the story follows a man with birds in his heart.

Ray said: "If you asked the actors what their best memories were of filming they would talk a lot about being together and spending social time together in these new places.

"For 'The Secret Life of Astrid North' we went to north Wales to do some filming. The film is based on a fabled island in the Arctic. There is actually a round house called Felin Uchaf in north Wales which we used as a location, it was great for historical scenes.

"You spend an incredible amount of time making a film and then it sort of takes on a life of its own, touring places and being shown at festivals."

The trilogy will be shown at The Place Theatre, Oakengates, Telford, on Wednesday, February 16, from 7pm-10pm. There will be cabaret seating, a bar and free snacks.

The evening will include a chance to view the installation ‘The Cabinet of Secret Lives’, a Q&A with the actors, an awards presentation and even a post-show disco.