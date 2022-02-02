Telford opticians donate hundreds of hi-vis vests to school children

Jacqui Bird, administrator, left, and Brieanne Jones, dispensing optician, right

Five schools have benefitted from a generous donation of more than 350 high-visibility vests from Specsavers in Telford and Newport.

Dispensing consultant, Brieanne Jones and administrator, Jaqui Bird visited the schools to hand out the vests so that the children can be seen more clearly when out and about on school trips.

Newport Infant School, Shifnal Primary School, Aqueduct Primary School, Donnington Wood Primary School and Muxton Primary School all received vests.

Ben Taylor, dispensing optician at Specsavers in Telford, said: "We handed out 365 vests in total and all the schools were hugely appreciative.