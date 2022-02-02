Notification Settings

Telford opticians donate hundreds of hi-vis vests to school children

By Charlotte Bentley

Hundreds of high-visibility vests have been donated by a Shropshire opticians to local schools.

Jacqui Bird, administrator, left, and Brieanne Jones, dispensing optician, right
Five schools have benefitted from a generous donation of more than 350 high-visibility vests from Specsavers in Telford and Newport.

Dispensing consultant, Brieanne Jones and administrator, Jaqui Bird visited the schools to hand out the vests so that the children can be seen more clearly when out and about on school trips.

Newport Infant School, Shifnal Primary School, Aqueduct Primary School, Donnington Wood Primary School and Muxton Primary School all received vests.

Ben Taylor, dispensing optician at Specsavers in Telford, said: "We handed out 365 vests in total and all the schools were hugely appreciative.

"We have always been really passionate about helping and being involved in the local communities around both stores and hopefully the vests will be put to good use."

Charlotte Bentley

By Charlotte Bentley

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Shropshire Star. Contact me at charlotte.bentley@mnamedia.co.uk.

