Telford student's hair-raising styles win her a place in national final

Caroline’s Avant Garde styles which earned her a place in the final

Caroline Williams, from Newport, was one of four students from Telford College's hair and beauty training salon to be put forward for the Concept Hair Learner of the Year awards.

The talented student, who previously worked at a chartered surveyors, decided to retrain as a hairstylist after doing it as a hobby in her free time.

Caroline Williams, who has made it through to the Concept Hair competition final

The annual competition, which is backed by Concept Hair magazine, gives the next generation of hairdressers and barbers the chance to be recognised on a national stage for their skills.

Caroline, who is on the fast-track course at the college, will now compete for the title alongside five other finalists by creating a look on a live model.

The grand final is set to take place in Birmingham on March 24, and Caroline said that she was 'amazed and delighted' to have qualified after she used her son Tom as the model for her entry.

One of Caroline’s Avant Garde styles

Caroline’s Avant Garde style

“The course is amazing and I really enjoy it. I wish I’d done it years ago," Caroline said.

Avant-garde is a French term which translates to 'advanced guard' and in this context refers to a person's work that is unorthodox, experimental and innovative.

“I’ve always enjoyed playing with hair,"said Caroline. "Styling my son’s hair for my entry was payback for all of the World Book Day events and last-minute costumes I helped with when he was younger!"

The four Telford College entrants, from left, Michelle Troth, Caroline Williams, Molly Finnegan, and Stacey Smith

The other Telford College students who entered into the competition were Stacey Smith for vintage retro, Michelle Troth for masquerade ball and Molly Finnegan for colouring creativity.