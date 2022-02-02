Notification Settings

Road safety consultation on Telford 'death trap' after toddler hit by car

By Nick HumphreysTelfordPublished:

Measures to improve safety on a "death trap" road where a toddler was hit by a car will go out to consultation later this month.

A car hit a baby in a pram and a bus stop on Wombridge Road, Telford

Extensive work to improve Wombridge Road and surrounding roads in Trench, Telford will be up for discussion after two-year-old Leia Nock was hit at a bus stop last month while sitting in her pram.

Thankfully, Leia survived the crash and only suffered facial injuries, but that road and Trench Road have been the location of several accidents in recent years.

Councillors Charles Smith and Shirley Reynolds, who has been campaigning for safer roads in the area for the last 18 months, met Telford & Wrekin Council highways officers this week to discuss what measures might be introduced. Councillor Smith said the site visit "went very well", and that measures would likely "cost a lot of money" and were important to get it right.

"In a few weeks time a consultation will be going out," he said.

"We are looking at all manner of ways of calming the roads. It's not just the one road. Trench Road needs looking at as well, although you can't get along there at the moment because Western Power are doing some work. We're also looking at the mini-island at the bottom of Wombridge Road.

"We need to go to public consultation on this and get the feeling of the public. It's important that we get it right and we will get it right. It could cost a lot of money. We've discussed all the options available.

"It went very well when we were out looking at the site. The consultation should be out at the end of the month and it should run for about eight weeks."

The action comes after Leia was hit by a Ford Fiesta at a bus stop on Wombridge Road on January 17. The driver lost control, mounted the kerb and crashed.

Leia was rushed to hospital, but fortunately didn't suffer life-threatening injuries. She spent a night in hospital before having surgery on her lip the next day. The car and the bus shelter sustained significant damage.

Leia's dad, Kieran, said she had a "lucky escape", and praised two passing student nurses who looked after Leia and her mum. He described the road as a "death trap".

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

