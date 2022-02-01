Memory plaques unveiled for town park

LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 31/01/2022 - The Friends of Telford Town Park are encouraging the public to back their Memory plaque scheme - where people will be able to donate towards a love heart plaque to remember a loved one. In Picture L>R: Chris Pettman (Chair of FOTTP and Colin Thompson (Vice Chair of FOTTP).

The idea, from the Friends of Telford Town Park (FOTTP), will offer people the chance to have an engraved heart-shaped plaque mounted in the Chelsea Gardens at the park.

It comes after a similar memory tree in the sensory garden ran out of space for fresh dedications last year.

The scheme will also help raise funds for the voluntary group’s work contributing to the upkeep of the award winning park.

Vice-chairman of FOTTP Colin Thompson said: “The memory tree was very popular and since it became full last year I have had a number of enquiries from people wanting to have a dedication to a loved one there.

“I have sadly had to tell them there were no leaves available, but we are now delighted to be able to offer a new space.

“We think heart shaped plaques on the wall will work well as they can be easily seen are are very similar to the memory leaves, which are a familiar feature.

“It is an opportunity to put down a permanent memory of a treasured friend, a family member or even a much loved pet.”

There are 50 acrylic heart-shaped plaques available and it is possible for family and friends to be present to see the plaque put in place.

Each heart costs £20 and can be purchased from Colin by emailing cthompson@bcs.org.uk.