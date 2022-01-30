Organisations urged to support care leavers

Telford & Wrekin Council is encouraging groups to attend the event

Telford & Wrekin Council is hosting an event where businesses and other groups can sign up to the Care Leavers Covenant – a programme that works to support young people leaving the care system.

The event takes place on February 11, and the council said it is inviting businesses, organisations and charities that can offer their time and support in different ways, ranging from training opportunities, job preparation or discounted offers and goods.

Councillor Shirley Reynolds, the authority's Cabinet Member for Education and Skills said: “For many young people, the transition to adulthood is usually a time of excitement and growth to build skills for the future. However young people leaving care face challenges early on and their time is often spent in uncertainty.

“With the council’s help, local businesses can join in the Care Leaver Covenant and become part of a wider corporate family for our care leavers who don’t benefit from the support normally offered by their own family.

“This opportunity is a positive way for organisations to extend corporate social responsibility and build a strong ethos of business contribution across Telford and Wrekin.

“We would be delighted for organisations to come along to our launch event on February 11 and find out what difference in becoming a signatory for Care Leavers Covenant can make for them and for the life of a young person leaving care.”