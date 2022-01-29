Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Telford stalker jailed for harassing woman and smashing car windscreens

By Nick HumphreysTelfordPublished:

A stalker has been jailed for harassing a woman with phone calls and messages as well as smashing two car windscreens.

James Greenaway, aged 28, also sent messages via social media and bank transfers to his victim in Telford between December 9 last year and January 12.

He also caused £400 worth of damage to her car between January 11 and 12. That offence came after Greenaway had been issued with a conditional discharge last April for smashing a windscreen of a car belonging to a man, causing £2,000 damage.

Greenaway, of Haybridge Avenue, Hadley, Telford, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to stalking, criminal damage and breaching a criminal discharge order.

He was jailed for 26 weeks, and ordered to pay £400 compensation to the woman whose car he damaged.

Telford
Local Hubs
News
Crime
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News