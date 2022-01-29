Telford stalker jailed for harassing woman and smashing car windscreens

James Greenaway, aged 28, also sent messages via social media and bank transfers to his victim in Telford between December 9 last year and January 12.

He also caused £400 worth of damage to her car between January 11 and 12. That offence came after Greenaway had been issued with a conditional discharge last April for smashing a windscreen of a car belonging to a man, causing £2,000 damage.

Greenaway, of Haybridge Avenue, Hadley, Telford, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to stalking, criminal damage and breaching a criminal discharge order.