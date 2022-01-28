Tree of light fundraising tops £750k

LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 11/11/2021..Pic in Telford Shopping Centre at the Rotary Tree of Light Launch. Pictured here is John Porter from the Salvation Army Band, Peter Seaward (Chair of the Trustees of the Tree of Light), Anna Turner (Shropshire Lord Lieutenant, she was there to turn the tree on), and in the High Viz is Wellington Rotary president: Tom Taylor..

Last year marked the 26th year of The Telford Tree of Light at Telford Centre, with the memorial event raising £41,040.

It means that since it started the fundraiser has made more than £753,000 to support local charities.

The Tree of Light, which is organised by the four Rotary clubs of Telford, returned to the centre in November 2021.

It gives the people of Telford the opportunity to remember their loved ones during the Christmas period, with the names of loved ones added to the tree, and all donations going to local charities.

Money from last year's event will go to Severn Hospice, Hope House and Ty Gobaith, Telford Mind, Telford and Wrekin CVS, Lingen Davies Cancer Fund and Southall School.

Peter Seaward, chairman of the rotary trustees said: “This sum brings the total for 26 years to over £753,000. A fantastic amount donated by the generous community of Telford and beyond over the years.

"The appeal would not be possible without the sponsorship and support of the area's business community, especially Telford Centre and the Rotary volunteers.”

Katie Broome, marketing manager at Telford Centre said: “We are so pleased to be able to welcome the Tree of Light to Telford Centre each year.

"The tree is such an important part of the community and the donations made make such a huge difference to the charities being supported.”

The Tree of Light will return to Telford Centre in November.

Applications to remember loved ones can be made at any time but will not be displayed until November.