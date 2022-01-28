Telford & Wrekin Council said it would be investing £20m in housing for the borough

Telford & Wrekin Council says it plans to invest the money over the next two years in its housing company Nuplace, which has provided homes for more than 1,000 people since it was set up in 2015.

Nuplace, which is wholly owned by the council, was set up to increase the supply of rented accommodation in the area, regenerate brownfield sites and drive up standards in the private-rented sector by offering a high quality alternative to private tenants.

The £20 million will support the development of an extra 402 new homes according to the authority.

It will bring the total number of Nuplace homes to 880, with a total investment of £130.9 million.

Councillor Richard Overton, the council's cabinet member for housing, enforcement and transport, said: “Nuplace plays a key role in delivering Telford & Wrekin Council’s vision to protect, care and invest to build a better borough.

“Through capital investment, Nuplace is providing high quality homes for private and affordable rent, and driving up standards in the private-rental sector.

“As well as delivering much needed housing for more than 1,000 people, Nuplace has also delivered additional value, supporting local employment and supply chains, resulting in the redevelopment of over 28.6 acres of brownfield land, land which may otherwise have blighted local communities.

“Our budget proposals for the next two years include committing a further £20 million investment into Nuplace to continue building a better borough.”

To date, Nuplace has created more than 460 new homes across ten sites around Telford and Wrekin. Of those, 80 are for affordable rent or are built to an adaptable standard, with the remainder being rented on the open market.

Recently completed developments include Southwater Way, where 46 homes have been built, with residents due to move in next month.

The development has been designed specifically to contribute to the council’s commitment to tackle climate change, with features including solar panels and electric car charging points.