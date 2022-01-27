Tommy Robinson supporters and anti-racist activists to face off in Telford

Protestors will be gathering in Telford on Saturday

Right-wing activist Tommy Robinson and a number of supporters are expected to stage a march and demonstration in Telford on Saturday.

Organisers say the event is taking place to "stand with survivors of grooming gangs," and will also feature the screening of a new documentary about child sexual exploitation by Robinson.

Those taking part are set to walk from Telford Central Railway Station to the Blue Willow Car Park in the town centre, next to Malinsgate Police Station, from 2pm.

A counter protest is planned for the same afternoon, organised by Stand Up to Racism Telford and Shropshire and Telford Trades Union Council, on the opposite side of the road, on a strip of land next to the Asda supermarket.

Telford Police have told the public to expect to see more officers in the area during the event. Previous far-right demos in the town held by the English Defence League and Britain First have cost the taxpayers tens of thousands of pounds in policing costs.

West Mercia Police said they would be looking to minimise disruption caused by the demonstration and that they are planning "to ensure a proportionate and appropriate policing response".

Chief Superintendent Paul Moxley said: “We understand this event may cause concern within our local communities and have been working with them.

Protestors will be gathering in Telford on Saturday

“People will see an increased police presence in Telford on Saturday, both around the town centre and other areas with officers there to maintain public safety and help minimise disruption.

"We have decided to impose certain conditions on the organisers of both protest groups under sections 12 and 14 of the Public Order Act 1986 to further maximise safety and minimise disruption on Saturday.

"We hope that this will offer reassurance to our local residents and businesses.”

The demonstration will follow a route from Telford Central Train Station, over the railway bridge and right onto Ironmasters Way, left onto Forge Gate, right onto Woodhouse Central, right at the Odeon entrance area and immediately left onto the pathway and cycle path that runs alongside Woodhouse Central into the Blue Willow car park.

The route for the end of the demonstration, which is said to be 5pm, will be the reverse.

It comes after Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, claimed his car was blown up in a petrol bomb attack outside the Whitehouse Hotel in Wellington at the beginning of the year.

The English Defence League founder has been spending lots of time in the area in recent months making the film which will "premiere" outside Telford's main police station on Saturday.

It comes two years after he was jailed for contempt of court when he breached a reporting ban by filming men accused of the sexual exploitation and live-streaming the footage on Facebook.