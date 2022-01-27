'I'll see my grandad in the sky': Harry's Wrekin challenge for hospice

Three-year-old Harry Titley will be walking up the Wrekin in memory of his grandad, Mark Teece.

This Sunday, on what would have been his grandad's 54th birthday, Harry Titley, from Hadley, will be walking up the Wrekin to raise money for Severn Hospice.

Harry's grandad, Mark Teece, was cared for by the hospice last year when he had cancer.

Harry's mum, Louise Taylor, 32, explained that the family had been overwhelmed at the level of care and support offered to Mr Teece, and wanted to give something back.

Louise said: "Harry's grandad passed away in May last year. Harry was his first grandchild and he adored him, they both absolutely adored each other.

"My mum has done a bit of fundraising and Harry said he wanted to walk up there because he said that when he gets to the top he can see his grandad in the sky."

She added: "The Severn Hospice, they were amazing, just amazing, they are wonderful people."

Louise said Harry has already been to the top of the Wrekin with his father Micky Titley, and has also been in training with his nan, Julie Teece.

Louise added: "He just does not stop, he loves walking, anything outside."

The family have set up a Just Giving page and despite only setting a target of £100, Harry has already raised more than £400.