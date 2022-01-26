Old picture brings back memories for Ron

'Wellington Remembrance Sunday' is written on the back of this print in the Shropshire Star picture archive

Mr Mullinder is now aged 72 but in what must have been about 1965 he took part in the Wellington Remembrance Sunday service and is pictured fourth from the right with his head bowed.

The photo published in the Star had no date and no information over and above the fact that the standard bearers and so on are by the lych gate war memorial at All Saints Church, Wellington. It was taken by photographer 'JJ', i.e. Johnnie Johnson.

"I reckon I must have been 14 or 15 and when I was a member of the Boys Brigade First Wellington company which is now disbanded," said Mr Mullinder who was a colour sergeant in the organisation. "We took part in the parade every year."