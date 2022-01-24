Calls to improve Telford 'death trap' road after toddler hit by car at bus stop

A car hit a toddler in a pram and a bus stop on Wombridge Road, Telford

Councillors will be discussing Wombridge Road in Trench, Telford, with council officers next week after two-year-old Leia Nock was hit by a car while sitting in a pram at a bus stop.

Thankfully Leia only suffered facial wounds. She was kept in overnight, and taken to surgery for her lip on Tuesday. The metal structure of the bus shelter was left buckled and bent, and the car's front end sustained significant damage.

Now Wrockwardine Wood and Trench councillors Charles Smith and Shirley Reynolds are meeting with council officers to look into measures to make the road safer.

"That's what we're going to be looking about," said Councillor Smith. "We've got a meeting with the officers next Monday, so we're being pro-active about it.

"There's been a lot of speeding going on. There's a real problem on that road, especially people coming down the hill.

"I don't think it was a speeding issue. I think it was one of those things. You come over the brow of the hill, the sun was shining as it was and all of a sudden, you're in trouble.

"That road has been a problem for a long time, and it's got worse more recently. There seems to be a lot more traffic. The police have done speed monitoring down there.

"We have to be careful and look at it properly so whatever gets done is best for the residents."

The bus stop has been left with significant damage

His message to speeding and careless drivers was: "Please just lift your foot off the accelerator and be careful."

Kieran Nock, Leia's dad, said campaigning for safer roads in the area is something that has been going on even since he moved to the area in 2015.

"The police went out a day or two before it happened with their speed guns. But when people see that they are going to slow down anyway. I think there were only two cars pulled for speeding. Then you get what happened.

"As I said, the road is a death trap. They drive up and down Wombridge Road like crazy. Something definitely needs to be done."

Shortly after the crash, Kieran described Leia as having a "lucky escape", and was thankful for two student nurses who stayed to look after Leia and her mum.