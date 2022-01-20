Notification Settings

Telford drug addict who stole grandmother's £10,000 life savings to face justice next month

By Nick HumphreysTelfordPublished:

A drug addict who stole his blind grandmother's £10,000 life savings will be sentenced next month.

Jordan Hitchin, aged 26, was due to be sentenced on Thursday for stealing the money from his grandmother in May 2020, leaving her with just £97.

But a pre-sentence report had not been prepared after a breakdown in communication between Hitchin and the probation service. His new sentencing date is February 18.

Hitchin, previously of Falcon Flats, Kingshaye Road, Telford, but now of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to one count of theft at a Telford Magistrates Court hearing last month.

The court heard how Hitchin took his grandmother's card and withdrew money to pay off his dealers, and that she had said: "The money taken was my life savings. I’m now penniless, wondering how I’m going to pay my bills and buy food."

She also said the incident left her feeling "very hurt and shocked" that a close family member would do this.

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

