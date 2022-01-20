Telford drug addict who stole grandmother's £10,000 life savings to face justice next month

Jordan Hitchin, aged 26, was due to be sentenced on Thursday for stealing the money from his grandmother in May 2020, leaving her with just £97.

But a pre-sentence report had not been prepared after a breakdown in communication between Hitchin and the probation service. His new sentencing date is February 18.

Hitchin, previously of Falcon Flats, Kingshaye Road, Telford, but now of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to one count of theft at a Telford Magistrates Court hearing last month.

The court heard how Hitchin took his grandmother's card and withdrew money to pay off his dealers, and that she had said: "The money taken was my life savings. I’m now penniless, wondering how I’m going to pay my bills and buy food."