'Spectacular' wildlife art by Telford youngsters 'delights' Sir David Attenborough

Ercall Wood Academy students with their artwork and a letter from Sir David Attenborough

Pupils at Ercall Wood Academy, in Telford, explored the work of Andy Warhol’s ‘Endangered Species’, before creating their own animal paintings using the Italian sgraffito mark making technique.

To celebrate their work, the school's head of arts, Gemma Hayman, sent eight pieces to Sir David, along with a letter penned by student Leila Rashid-Hussain.

The school received a hand-written response from Sir David, which has now taken pride of place in the school's exhibition area, along with the art.

Sir David's letter says: "Thank you very much for your letter and for sending these spectacular examples of your sgraffito work.

"I am delighted to think that my programmes have led to such creativity."

Leila said: "I was amazed by the fact that Sir David wrote back to us. I did not believe it at first. But when I found out that it was true, I was so surprised because I have grown up watching his documentaries with my parents. We all love him!"

Fellow Ercall Wood student Alfie Aubrey added: "I was amazed when Miss Hayman told us about the letter being sent. I love watching Sir David’s documentaries. I chose to draw a bear because of their unique and distinct look. The project is very important, as we learn about climate change and recent events of extinction of biomass."