Woman rescued from Telford house fire

By Dominic RobertsonTelfordPublished: Last Updated:

A woman was rescued from an early-morning house fire.

The fire happened in Weybridge, Woodside. Photo: Google
The fire took place at a property in the Woodside area of Telford, with Shropshire Fire and Rescue service dispatching three crews at around 6am on Wednesday.

A spokesman for the fire service said the blaze had been in the kitchen area of a property in Weybridge and one person was rescued – receiving what are believed to have been minor injuries.

The crews, from Tweedale and Wellington, used four sets of breathing apparatus, two hose-reel jets and a covering jet to extinguish the fire.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 6.02am by the fire service to reports of a fire at a property on Weybridge Road, Telford. One ambulance and a paramedic officer attended the scene.

"On arrival, we found one patient, a woman, she was assessed and had injuries believed to be minor, she received self care advice and was discharged on scene.”

Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

