Shopping centre family activity sessions returning this weekend

Leapfrog Club sessions return this weekend

Telford Centre's monthly Leapfrog Club events, where children and families can take part in supervised fun and activities, restart on Saturday.

As part of the new Leapfrog Club launch, SEN (special educational needs) sessions will now also be included at the start of each event.

The club is free to join and hosts a variety of events and activities.

Saturday will be a ‘Care and Share’ Cup Cake Making Session.

Children can design and make their own cup cake toppers for their care and share cup cakes, then pass them on to someone they care about.

There is a full line up of events for the coming year including: February 26, How Does Your Garden Grow; March 26, The Secret Mum Shop; April 16, Chirpy Cheep Cheep Cookie Class; May 28, National Earth Day; June 25, Sand Art Ocean Magnet Making; July 30 and August 27, Summer Holiday Fun; September 24, When The Wind Blows; October 29, Let’s Go Batty For Halloween; November 12, Rockin Robbin.