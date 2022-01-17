A car hit a baby in a pram and a bus stop on Wombridge Road, Telford

The youngster was hit at Wombridge Road, Trench, Telford, shortly before 9.40am, after a driver lost control, mounted the kerb and crashed.

Witnesses said the little girl was trapped underneath the black Ford Fiesta in her pushchair. Locals sprung into action and lifted the car so she could be brought safely from under it.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said the girl's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Ross Mohammed, owner of Newfield Garage which is close to the bus stop, was one of the people who helped lift the car.

"There was a good few people at the bus stop. It made a loud noise.

"I didn't see it happen but when we looked the baby was underneath the car in the pushchair. A load of people came and we all lifted the car so they could get the baby out.

"I think they rushed the baby to hospital. The mum was alright, but obviously shaken up. The driver was shaken up as well. The main thing is I hope the baby is going to be okay."

The car driver lost control and crashed into the bus stop where a mother and child were waiting

It is understood the driver had very recently passed her test. The car had a P plate fixed to its tailgate.

A local resident said: "It's dangerous here, especially in the morning when the sun is up. I think something should be done, whether it's move the bus stop or put something in place to slow cars down.

"Hopefully the baby is okay and the mum as well. That's all that matters."

Nasty incident in Wombridge Road, Trench, #telford this morning where a motorist crashed into a bus stop, injuring a young girl sitting in her pram pic.twitter.com/pigMbR2vSd — Nick Humphreys (@nhumphreys_star) January 17, 2022

Photos from the scene show the mangled pushchair, as well as the Fiesta with damage to the front end, and both front airbags deployed.

The metal frame of the bus stop was bent by the damage, causing it to lean over.

The car was taken away by a recovery vehicle at around 11.30am and police left the scene shortly after. A highways worker remained on the scene to clear away the debris.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 9am to reports of an RTC involving a car and pram on Wombridge Road. We sent one ambulance and a paramedic officer to the scene. Crews have treated a young girl for injuries not believed to be life-threatening and she’s been conveyed to hospital for further treatment.”

Newport Police wrote on Twitter shortly after the incident occurred: "Wombridge Road closed between Richmond Avenue and Teagues Crescent due to RTC. Please avoid the area. PCSO Collumbell assisting with traffic control."

The car has now been taken and police have left the scene. Highways remain here to tidy up. One lady here said the road is “an absolute nightmare” on busy mornings when the sun is up pic.twitter.com/WfQLNAazoI — Nick Humphreys (@nhumphreys_star) January 17, 2022

West Mercia Police said: "Police were called to Wombridge Road in Telford at 9am this morning following reports of a collision.

"A vehicle struck a bus stop, which resulted in a child being injured. The child was taken to hospital by ambulance but their injuries are not believed to be serious.