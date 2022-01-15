Cancer ribbon tattoos raise thousands for charity at Wellington studio

Josh Jones receiving a tattoo on his ankle

Tattoo artists hosted the day at the Flying Juice Studio in Wellington, with 69 people having a ribbon inked onto their skin during the day.

Organiser Lee Burrell said the studio had raised £2,141.44 for cancer charities.

He said: "Massive thank you to our team, Kyle, Vic and Jacob from Flying Juice for working so hard and to Neil and Vas from Colourized Tattoo in Trench for coming in and tattooing with us.

"Also Kristina for working the reception for us and keeping everything running smoothly to the owner of the studio, Ian Marshall and to Central Tattoo supplies for donating the tattoo equipment for free.

"We will be returning with this important event next year and every year from now on to help the fight against cancer."

Samantha Brooks from Lawley, has a ribbon tattooed onto her ankle

One of those who had her tattoo early was Kerry Williams.

The 34-year-old from Apley has been diagnosed with a rare blood cancer which, while incurable, is treatable. She will have to have chemotherapy as she embarks on what she calls the next stage in her life.