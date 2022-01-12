Driver, 84, died six months after crash with tractor

Retired master builder Eugene Bernard Duggan, aged 84, of Buildwas Road, turned into the path of a tractor while driving on the B4356 in Wales and suffered a subdural haematoma.

He was taken to Bronglais Hospital, in Aberystwyth, and also had treatment at University Hospital, in Cardiff, and at the Royal Shrewbury Hospital.

Senior Shropshire and Telford coroner John Ellery heard on Tuesday at a fast track inquest that Mr Duggan died at his home in Telford on December 28 after being in palliative care.

Mr Ellery heard that Mr Duggan, who had been bedbound and suffering with pneumonia, was also frail.

The inquest, sitting at Shirehall, Shrewsbury, heard that there was no post mortem and the family had no issues to raise.